IronSource launches mobile app to access game data on the go

Mobile monetisation outfit IronSourcehas released a mobile app so developers can immediately see what’s happening to their games and apps.

Previously, IronSource’s data was only available on mobile via browser, which IronSource said resulted in a suboptimal and often frustrating experience

The new app provides an instant and easy digestible view of business performance, both in terms of monetisation and user acquisition.

Lots of lovely data

In terms of monetisation, time segments can be filtered by revenue, DAU, sessions and ARPDAU.

At the individual game level, the reports can further be broken down according to the ad unit - rewarded video, interstitial, banner and offerwall.

Each ad unit in each game, displays revenue, DAU, sessions and ARPDAU as well as app fill rate, app requests and impressions.

On the user acquisition side, each time segment can be filtered by spend, number of installs and installs per thousand impressions.

The reports can be broken down further to view the number of impressions, clicks and completion rate per campaign.

“Game growth doesn’t stop just because you’re not in the office. In the dynamic world of mobile gaming, staying on top of your numbers is critical, and our goal was to create a portable extension of the ironSource platform which would make it effortless for our partners to compare revenue and performance across their app portfolio and campaigns,” commented IronSource.

“Our product development continues to be driven by our clients’ needs, and this is only the first step in a much larger project of providing game developers with the in-depth viewability and management capabilities to run both the monetization and user acquisition sides of their business, whenever and wherever they need them.”

You can download the app from Google Play and the App Store.