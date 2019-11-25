News

Call of Duty: Mobile brings back the dead with Zombies mode

Call of Duty: Mobile brings back the dead with Zombies mode
By , Staff Writer

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile has launched a limited time Zombies mode.

The Tencent developed game has added the popular survival experience, which made its debut in Treyarch's Call of Duty: World at War back in 2009.

Players can access Zombies when they reach level five in-game.

Fan-favourite map Shi No Numa - adapted for mobile - is the first location confirmed to appear, with more promised for the future.

Set within a Japanese jungle, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret that ends with several “creatures of rotting flesh” running amuck.

Players enter the game with just a pistol and a knife but killing zombies and repairing windows will earn points to claim better weapons and gear throughout the match.

Raid mode

Alongside the classic endless survival mode, there will be a brand-new raid mode where players take on waves of enemies before encountering a final boss. There will be two difficulties settings: Normal (eight rounds) and Heroic (12 rounds).

A battle pass is expected to be introduced to the shooter soon, as well as the roll-out of the much fan-requested feature of controller support.

Call of Duty: Mobile was downloaded 148 million times during its first month, making the game the second largest launch of any mobile game ever. The title also racked up almost $60 million in revenue.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

as News Apr 18th, 2019

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Data & Research Jan 4th, 2018

Which mobile game stocks performed best in 2017?

News Feb 17th, 2014

Nintendo, Sony, EA and Ouya all bound for Game Connection America 2014

1 News Nov 11th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile racks up almost $60 million in launch month

News Oct 4th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 35 million downloads, despite not being live in China (or Belgium)

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies