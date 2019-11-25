Call of Duty: Mobile brings back the dead with Zombies mode

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile has launched a limited time Zombies mode.

The Tencent developed game has added the popular survival experience, which made its debut in Treyarch's Call of Duty: World at War back in 2009.

Players can access Zombies when they reach level five in-game.

Fan-favourite map Shi No Numa - adapted for mobile - is the first location confirmed to appear, with more promised for the future.

Set within a Japanese jungle, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret that ends with several “creatures of rotting flesh” running amuck.

Players enter the game with just a pistol and a knife but killing zombies and repairing windows will earn points to claim better weapons and gear throughout the match.

Raid mode

Alongside the classic endless survival mode, there will be a brand-new raid mode where players take on waves of enemies before encountering a final boss. There will be two difficulties settings: Normal (eight rounds) and Heroic (12 rounds).

A battle pass is expected to be introduced to the shooter soon, as well as the roll-out of the much fan-requested feature of controller support.

Call of Duty: Mobile was downloaded 148 million times during its first month, making the game the second largest launch of any mobile game ever. The title also racked up almost $60 million in revenue.