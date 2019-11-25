Google issues statement over games not playing at 4K and 60 FPS

Google has issued a statement over Stadia customers concerns that not all games on launch are executing 4K and 60 frames per second as promised by the firm.

As reported by Eurogamer, the game streaming service seemed to shift the blame towards developers stating that most will “continue to improve their games on Stadia” as the Stadia continues.

In October, Stadia vice-president and general manager Phil Harrison responded to a Tweet asking for clarity on whether the service will offer all games 4K support at launch.

Harrison replied confirmed this would be possible for “all games”, saying that Stadia was designed in mind with achieving this technical specification.

Stadia’s launch week got off to a rough start with the firm struggling to fulfil Stadia Founders Edition orders until days after release.

“We are impressed”

"Stadia streams at 4K and 60 FPS - and that includes all aspects of our graphics pipeline from game to screen: GPU, encoder and Chromecast Ultra all outputting at 4K to 4K TVs, with the appropriate internet connection,” read the statement from Stadia.

“Developers making Stadia games work hard to deliver the best streaming experience for every game. Like you see on all platforms, this includes a variety of techniques to achieve the best overall quality.

"We give developers the freedom of how to achieve the best image quality and framerate on Stadia and we are impressed with what they have been able to achieve for day one.

“And because Stadia lives in our data centers, developers are able to innovate quickly while delivering even better experiences directly to you without the need for game patches or downloads."

Though no sales data has been made available for yet, Stadia’s mobile app has been downloaded 175,000 times, with the majority being generated by users in the US.