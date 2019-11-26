The Pokemon Company files lawsuit over Pokemon Sword and Shield leaks

The Pokemon Company is pursuing a lawsuit against multiple US citizens.

As reported by Forbes, a lawsuit has been filed after people leaked images of unannounced pokemon and evolutions from Sword and Shield on Discord and 4Chan.

On top of this, the pictures found their way on to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

“Defendants stole secrets from TPCi by taking illicit pictures of pages from an unreleased strategy guide created to accompany the release of two highly-anticipated video games, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield,” reads the lawsuit.

Due to not having the names of the accused, the company has named them “John/ Jane Does”

Epic lawsuits

The Pokemon Company is not the first firm to file a lawsuit for leaks this year.

Epic Games is also suing a former Fortnite tester for leaking information on chapter 2 of the battle royale.