Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator 19 for coming free to Stadia Pro

Two more games have been added to Google’s Stadia Pro library.

As revealed on Twitter, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 will join Stadia Pro in December.

However, both of these titles are already available on the streaming service, meaning users may have already purchased them.

Refunds are available on all purchases for 14 days, as long as the game has been played for less than two hours. Stadia launched on November 19th, so all consumers will be within the days limit but they may have crossed the playtime cut off.

Currently, Destiny 2 and Samurai Showdown are available are as part of the Stadia Pro subscription. At launch, 22 games were available on the new streaming platform.

Recently, Google has been accused of failing to deliver on its promises of a 4K experience.

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December.



A new exclusive title

Besides adding two new games to its Pro service, The company is adding a second exclusive title.

As revealed in a new video, the new title is called Spitlings. It is designed to be played with local multiplayer, it is crucial to work as a team - should one person fail then all players must restart the level. There is no known release date as of yet.

Google recently opened its first studio dedicated to first-party games in Montreal.

Despite opening the new office, it will likely be some time before we see any games made by the Stadia focused studio.