A new update is coming to Super Mario Maker 2 on December 5th.

As shown in a new trailer on YouTube (below), one of the new additions is a master sword.

Upon using the sword, Mario will turn into a fellow Nintendo icon, Link from The Legend of Zelda.

When the Italian plumber turns into Hyrule’s greatest hero, he can use various abilities to gain an edge while traversing the levels - fire arrows, dash attacks and bombs.

Further content

Other items in the free update include P Blocks, The Frozen Coins and Dash Blocks. Furthermore, Spike and Pokey have been added as enemy options.

A new mode has been added - Ninji Speedrun - in which you complete a speedrun against ghosts of other players who have already completed the course.