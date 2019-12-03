News

Boombit’s Archery Club hits one million downloads

By , Contributing Editor

Polish developer Boombit has announced its latest game Archery Club has surpassed one million downloads.

It’s also broken into Top 10 Games rankings in over 50 countries worldwide.

Mixing up casual pick-up-and-playability with more complex gameplay such as dealing with the wind and moving targets, plus a PVP mode, the game features multiple modes and a deep meta.

“This game grows out of our success with Darts Club,” commented product manager Pawel Kucharski.

“The field of archery gives us so much to work with. There are so many natural elements, the fun part was working them all together in a way that’s optimal for gaming, in the most fun way possible. I'm very happy with the way it turned out.”


