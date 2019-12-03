News

Google’s GOTY is Call of Duty: Mobile while Apple takes a multi-platform approach

By , Contributing Editor

Both Google and Apple have announced their best games and apps of 2019.

For Google, both its Best Game of 2019 and its User Choice 2019 game were Call of Duty: Mobile.

Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year was Sky: Children of the Light from thatgamecompany while its iPad Game of the Year was Hyper Light Drifter from Abylight.

Its Apple TV Game of the Year was Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap from DotEmu.

Its Apple Arcade Game of the Year was Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo.

Indeed, Apple even celebrated “Blockbusters Reimagined” as its Game Trend of 2019.

You can read Google’s full Best of of 2019 here and Apple’s best apps and games of 2019 here.


