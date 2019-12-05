News

Thanksgiving 2019 boost Switch's US sale to best ever

By , Staff Writer

Over Thanksgiving weekend Nintendo saw its best-ever sales in the US for the Switch.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the latest numbers bring the total number of Nintendo Switches sold in North America to 17.5 million - an improvement on the 15 million milestone the company hit in October.

Overall, Nintendo has shifted 41 million units of its console worldwide as of October 2019.

Impressive software sales

Following Thanksgiving and Black Friday, various Nintendo Switch titles have seen a boost to the number of units sold.

Pokemon Sword and Shield have sold a combined total of more than three million units across the Americas.

Nintendo’s mascot Mario has seen the numbers for various games increase. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe have sold 8.5 million, 6.5 million and 1.5 million respectively.

Super Smash Bros also saw an increase in sales, the title now sits at eight million copies sold.


