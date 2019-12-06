Riot Games launches Riot Forge so devs can use League of Legends IP

League of Legends maker Riot Games is rolling out a new publishing label called Riot Forge to release new titles in that franchise.

Speaking to PCGamesN, the company's vice-president of IP and entertainment Greg Street said that this new venture will let indie developers make games based on the League of Legends property.

Partnering

"Riot’s current games, both League of Legends and the new games we recently announced, are live games-as-a-service titles that require large teams to support and maintain," Street said.

"Folks at Riot came up with the idea years ago that if we wanted to add single-player games to our portfolio, that we would want to develop those differently, with a far smaller resource allocation on the Riot side.

"We’ve also tried different versions of co-development, but it can be quite complex and doesn’t always provide partners with the right level of freedom, which led us to partnering with studios who are experts in their genre."

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.