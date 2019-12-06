News

Wildlife Studios secures $60 million investment to focus on talent acquisition

Wildlife Studios secures $60 million investment to focus on talent acquisition
Brazilian mobile games developer Wildlife Studios has secured $60 million in investment to put towards ramping up talent acquisition from around the globe.

Funding was led by Benchmark Capital, with other notable participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Facebook VP of growth Javier Olivan, Red Ventures co-founder and CEO Micky Malka.

Wildlife Studios is now valued at $1.3 billion.

Founded in 2011 by brothers Arthur and Victor Lazarte, the company now employs over 500 people across six offices in four countries.

The firm claims to be one of the 10 largest game developers in the world by number of downloads, with titles launched such as Sniper 3D, War Machines, Colorfy and Tennis Clash.

“Combine our love”

“My brother and I wanted to combine our love for game development with the limitless potential of the mobile market to bring games to people around the world,” said Wildlife Studios co-founder Arthur Lazarte.

“We started as a tiny studio in São Paulo and we’ve now expanded to six offices across the globe. Our mission is to deliver the best experience to our players by finding the most talented people who share the same passion as we do - building, developing, and distributing the best mobile games in the world that will mark a generation of players.”

During Brazil’s Independent Games (BIG) Festival 2019, stats revealed show that Brazil’s games industry has more than doubled in size in four years.


