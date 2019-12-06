NetEase beta testing its new cloud gaming service

Chinese tech giant NetEase has launched beta tests for its cloud gaming platform.

As revealed by GameLook - translated by TechNode - the service is currently being tested for mobile-only, for which it uses a 4G network.

However, PC titles will be added over time.

Currently, it supports 38 titles including Honor of Kings by Tencent and Fate/Grand Order by Bilibili.

To access the games, users need to visit the website - all titles can be played through a mobile browser.

Varying factors

Unfortunately, users may find themselves waiting to play the games. Popular titles such as Honor of Kings can have queues of up to 170 people waiting to have a turn at playing it.

The quality of graphics in which the games are played heavily depends on the consumer's internet speed. However, the NetEase cloud service does reduce both battery usage and overheating.