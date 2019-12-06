News

Kongregate acquires battle royale game Surviv.io

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 6th, 2019 acquisition Kongregate Not disclosed
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Web games specialist Kongregate has made its second game and IP acquisition in browser battle royale title Surviv.io.


It's not clear how much the firm paid for the lo-fi battle royale title, but Kongregate has said that it will continue to make acquisitions into the following year.


This follows the browser game company buying Bit Heroes earlier in the year.


“Surviv.io marks our second acquisition in which we have acquired the game, the IP, and taken over operations,” the GM of Kongregate's live operations studio Patrick Moran said, as reported by GamesBeat.


“In 2020, we will continue this strategy of acquiring titles with strong organic communities and lasting power. This allows developers to focus their time and attention on their next hit title, and ensures their community is supported for years into the future.”


Exciting expansion


Surviv.io co-creator Justin Kim added: “Nick [Clark, co-founder] and I are proud of everything we’ve done with Surviv.io as a two-man squad. We are excited to have Kongregate’s team create new features and expand the player experience over the years to come.”


Surviv.io launched in November 2017 as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds reached its peak and Fortnite's battle royale mode started to gain traction. The developers claim it has been played by tens of millions of people.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

