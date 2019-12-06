20 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

The new year is fast approaching - and so is Europe’s biggest mobile games industry B2B conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London. Returning to our wonderful home, over 2,500 industry professionals will gather in the capital of the UK on January 20th and 21st.

1) Our biggest conference yet

Each year our conference grows bigger and better than the previous year, and that’s thanks to you! 2019 was a wonderful year for us, and 2020 will be no different! There’s new and extra content, more attendees, innovative tracks, networking sessions and huge names from all over the world joining us for the two days in January.

2) 15 mobile conference tracks over two days

Pocket Gamer Connects London features 15 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, covering all aspects of the mobile games industry from monetisation to the latest development trends. And if that wasn’t enough to satisfy your appetite, there are a bonus 10 tracks we’ll get onto in a moment.

3) 310 world-class speakers

That’s a lot of experts under one roof! The seminars, talks, panels and keynotes will be delivered by 310 of the games industry’s leading authorities as they share their insight and experience with the audience.

We have some incredible speakers from some amazing companies lined up for London, including Supercell, King, Rovio. Tencent, Wargaming, FunPlus and many more.

You can find out more about the confirmed speakers here and here, with more joining daily.

4) Short, sharp seminars

The Connects international series is famous for hosting a conference schedule comprising short, sharp seminars. With no time to waffle, our speakers get straight down to business and put their expertise and industry insight in the spotlight.

5) The whole industry

No one puts you in touch with the global games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects. From students and indie studios, to the biggest publishers, mainstream media and international investors, you can meet them all.

6) 2,500 industry professionals

Pocket Gamer Connects London is our biggest conference, and it’s the first big international conference of the year. Whether you’re a developer looking for a way to get your game on the main stage, or an investor looking to spend in the right sector, you’ll find 2,500 industry professionals under the same roof. The rest is up to you!

7) 850 companies represented

Over 850 leading companies from the games industry will be represented at the show, including developers, publishers, investors, analysts, the media and indies. Get ready!

8) Free and unlimited meeting scheduler

2,500 attendees and 850 companies is a lot to network with! That’s why we provide all our attendees access to our free and unlimited meeting scheduler, to help track down and organise meetings with those essential contacts for your business

9) The Venue

The Brewery has been home to Pocket Gamer Connects London for a few years now. Conveniently located and easily reachable, The Brewery’s unique and flexible three-level environment lends itself effortlessly as the location to host our conference, while ensuring each Connects experience remains distinct and fully functional. And as we’ve grown throughout the years, we’ve made more space available, including an even more inclusive VIP area complete with a dedicated meeting area.

10) Big Name Sponsors

We’re proud to be able to say that some big name industry sponsors will be supporting us once again in London. Sponsors such as App Annie, Jagex, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, MoPub, Square Enix and more back us because they believe in our Connects series and in what we do for the games industry.

11) Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is a dedicated area on the expo floor for indie developers to showcase their games and projects to the entire games industry. It’s a great way to catch up with old friends, scout for potential publishing opportunities, or see what the competition is working on.

12) Big Screen Gaming

Remember when I said there were only 15 tracks? Well, that was a lie. And mobile isn’t the only form of gaming that will be covered at Pocket Gamer Connects London. We’ve covered PC and XR gaming at previous conferences, while 2020 adds console too. Big Screen Gaming brings a further six tracks with 60 speakers from companies such as Riot Games, Super Evil Megacorp, Jagex and more.

13) Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

And we couldn’t leave out coverage on blockchain games. Building on the success of previous Blockchain Gamer Connects events, Blockchain Gamer LIVE! joins the Connects family. This new event will feature four tracks with 50 speakers from the likes of Animoca Brands, Pixowl, Blockchain Cuties and Reality Clash.

Combining Pocket Gamer Connects, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!, that’s a total of 25 tracks for you to sink your teeth into!

14) SpeedMatch

Whether you’re looking for a publisher for help releasing your game, or looking for new titles to add to your roster, then why not try our publisher SpeedMatch sessions? This event pairs developers and publishers together to make initial contact in a series of speed-dating style meetings, with the possibility of a follow-up meeting during or after the conference.

15) Indie Pitches

The Very Big Indie Pitch series is an excellent opportunity to find out what the world’s indie developers are working on - and what better way than to witness them in a head-to-head competition? For contestants, this is a rare opportunity to learn from an expert panel of judges as they vote for the most original, entertaining and polished mobile and PC games. Winners of the competitions receive prizes worth thousands of dollars.

16) Investor Connector

Investor Connector pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector in a series of one-on-one meetings. Developers looking to take part should apply here, whereas investors looking to get involved should apply here.

17) Established international audience

Since 2014, over 18,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international series since 2014. Our conferences have landed in the US, Canada, Finland, India, Hong Kong and most recently Jordan, we bring a truly international client base with us. On average, professionals from 54 countries attend each event.

And this time, we’re back in the UK!

18) Local talent

Whilst our Connects series is an international conference, it’s equally important to look at some of the local talent joining us on our return home.

The UK is home to some of the most innovative companies, such as Jagex and Kwalee, and we’re proud to have them join us in London.

19) Previous attendee feedback

Previous attendees have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’. 97% would recommend it to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

20) Global Connects Party

And rounding off a great list of reasons to come to Pocket Gamer Connects London is our Global Connects Party! Held on the first night of the conference, it’s a great way to keep the networking going on until late and meeting new friends, all while enjoying free drinks, finger food and music. Come and make some memories with us!

