Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker new scene dropping in Fortnite

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

A new clip from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film will be debuting in Epic Games' Fortnite next week.

That's according to leaker ShiinaBR, stating that a new scene from the forthcoming sci-fi blockbuster would be shown on Saturday, December 14th at the Risky Reels in-game location.

Director JJ Abrams will also reportedly be making an appearance.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, December 19th and is the final instalment to the Skywalker story that began in 1977.

"Blast 'em" 

In November this year, Epic added an imperial stormtrooper outfit from the original Star Wars trilogy to the battle royale in its first crossover with the franchise.

Even before this, Epic featured Marvel Cinematic Universe big bad Thanos in the build-up to Avengers Endgame. 

Most notably though, Fornite held an in-game concert with DJ Marshmello in February to close off the seventh series of the game, with an estimated 10.7 million people tuning in from across the globe. 

 


