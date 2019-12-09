Full conference schedule revealed for January’s Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects London is now live!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B event for the mobile games industry returns to London on January 20th and 21st.

Over the course of the two days, over 2,500 industry professionals from all over the games industry will gather at The Brewery to hear from 310 world class speakers from companies such as Zynga, King, Rovio, Tencent, Supercell and many more.

Notable speakers include:

Facebook Gaming; Joy Marianowicz

Sumo Group; Ian Livingstone

King; Sabrina Carmona and Ana Luca

Rovio; Michail Katkoff

Tencent; Miley Chen

Supercell; Jaakko Harlas and Timur Haussila

You can see the full schedule here.

L-R: Joy Marianowicz, Ian Livingstone, Miley Chen, Michail Katkoff

Alongside Pocket Gamer, partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! will make their first appearances in London, as extensions of their predecessor events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects, celebrating all aspects of PC, console, XR and blockchain gaming.

Throughout 25 wall-to-wall conference tracks, our speakers will share their expert analysis, insight, advice, experiences and thoughts on everything from live ops and development, to the latest industry trends in mobile, PC, console, and the future of blockchain.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.

