News

Full conference schedule revealed for January’s Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Full conference schedule revealed for January’s Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020
By , Special Features Editor

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects London is now live!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B event for the mobile games industry returns to London on January 20th and 21st.

Over the course of the two days, over 2,500 industry professionals from all over the games industry will gather at The Brewery to hear from 310 world class speakers from companies such as Zynga, King, Rovio, Tencent, Supercell and many more.

Notable speakers include:

  • Facebook Gaming; Joy Marianowicz
  • Sumo Group; Ian Livingstone
  • King; Sabrina Carmona and Ana Luca
  • Rovio; Michail Katkoff
  • Tencent; Miley Chen
  • Supercell; Jaakko Harlas and Timur Haussila

You can see the full schedule here.

L-R: Joy Marianowicz, Ian Livingstone, Miley Chen, Michail Katkoff

Alongside Pocket Gamer, partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! will make their first appearances in London, as extensions of their predecessor events Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects, celebrating all aspects of PC, console, XR and blockchain gaming.

Throughout 25 wall-to-wall conference tracks, our speakers will share their expert analysis, insight, advice, experiences and thoughts on everything from live ops and development, to the latest industry trends in mobile, PC, console, and the future of blockchain.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.

Book now!

Not signed up yet? You still have time to save up to $175 on the price of tickets with our mid-term discounts! Although, this offer won’t last forever, so make sure you book now!

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

Feature Dec 9th, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 advent calendar: Day 9

News Dec 6th, 2019

20 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

News Dec 2nd, 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - CYBER MONDAY OFFER - Last chance to save BIG!

News Nov 28th, 2019

Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! subsites are now live!

News Nov 27th, 2019

Facebook Gaming, Resistance Games, Rovio and Niantic confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies