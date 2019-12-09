News

PatronGG raises $1 million for its Kokyo esports app

Berlin-based esports outfit PatronGG has secured an investment of $1 million for its forthcoming app Kokyo.

It received the funding in a seed round led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures,

Trust Esport also participated.

The money will be used to expand the app's features, allowing it to be used in more games including Dota 2 and Rainbow Six: Siege, enriching match data and giving more value to be fans esports companies.

Currently, Kokyo allows its users to stay up to date with their preferred esports teams, the app has social channels, news and videos for different companies.

There is also a built-in calendar to keep track of all upcoming games.

Esports, no chore

"The team and I believe that loving esports shouldn’t feel like a chore," said Patron CEO Dean Burrows.

"Today, content is spread across multiple mediums and hidden behind mysterious algorithms which makes it difficult to stay updated.

"With this funding, we’re one step closer to realizing our goal of simplifying fandom for teams and fans alike."

“Trust Esport is proud to partner with Bitkraft Esports Ventures to support the creation and the launch of Kokyo. Interactions between esports clubs and their fans are essential but currently lack structure,” said Trust Esport founding partner Matthieu Dallon.

“This investment is part of our ambition to develop platforms and apps to widely spread esports content and to monetize esports audiences in a sustainable and profitable way for all players in the ecosystem, and especially the clubs."

You can find out more details at Kokyo.gg

