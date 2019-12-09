News

Bethesda halts work on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Games publisher Bethesda has revealed that it has halted work on its mobile and PC card game, The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

Community manager Christian Van Hoose announced the news (via Reddit), stating that new content has been put on hold "foreseeable future."

The forthcoming Asian version is still due to launch and is being handled by developers GAEA.

No end date has been given, with Van Hoose confirming that consumers can still download and play the card title for the time being.

Due to the ongoing support from fans, Bethesda is giving away The Tamriel Collection to all users upon next login, an assortment of new, three-attribute cards and more.

Roadmap

"Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year," said Van Hoose.

"We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future. This decision will not in any way affect the release and development of GAEA’s Asia-specific version of Legends, which is operated separately, but will inform our decisions on content and feature development going forward.

"We are immensely grateful to work on The Elder Scrolls: Legends, to have you as a community, and we sincerely appreciate the love and support you’ve given us."

Bethesda recently acquired the Nova Scotia-based mobile studio Alpha Dog Games.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

