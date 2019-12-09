News

Gismart invests $500,000 in social music platform Jumbl

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 9th, 2019 investment Gismart $0.5m
Gismart invests $500,000 in social music platform Jumbl
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games developer Gismart has invested $500,000 in German social music platform Jumbl.

The backing comes as part of Gismart's new initiative to aid promising mobile projects from talented teams.

In addition to the investment, Gismart will also act as Jumbl's strategic partner and publisher, including product management, marketing and growth.

Jambl enables users to publish their music, with live collaboration a key feature. 

“Our team is obsessed with giving everyone in the world the instant ability to express themselves through music.

"Billions of people think music is not for them and that they are not talented enough, but we are here to change that and to help them experience the many benefits of being active and playing music,” said Jambl founder Gad Baruch Hinkis.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Gismart, grow our user base and have the resources to continue to develop Jambl as far as we know it can go.”

A growing portfolio

"Music-based video apps are putting a new spin on the social media industry and Jambl has all it takes to become the next favourite app for music maker,” said Gismart.

“It’s simple, engaging, and allows users to produce quality music and share it with the community in just a few clicks. We are happy to add the Jambl app to our portfolio of music-making apps and games, and help the team build and grow a fantastic product.”

Overall, Gismart’s library of apps and games - including Cool Goal!, Domino Smash, Cleon, Beat Maker Go, WeDrum and Music Zen - have received 500 million downloads.

The company has a primary focus on hyper-casual games, music entertainment and third-party publishing.

For more information on Jambl, visit https://jambl.app


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 7th, 2019

Music games developer Gismart launches new investment initiative for mobile

News May 21st, 2019

Gismart partners with Sony to license music for its Karaoke app

Comment & Opinion Mar 4th, 2019

The future of music gaming

Interview Feb 7th, 2019

Music apps-focused Gismart wants to double its headcount and enter the publishing business after successful 2018

News Oct 8th, 2018

Gismart’s Piano Crush becomes No.1 music App on the US App Store

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies