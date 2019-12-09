Gismart invests $500,000 in social music platform Jumbl

Mobile games developer Gismart has invested $500,000 in German social music platform Jumbl.

The backing comes as part of Gismart's new initiative to aid promising mobile projects from talented teams.

In addition to the investment, Gismart will also act as Jumbl's strategic partner and publisher, including product management, marketing and growth.

Jambl enables users to publish their music, with live collaboration a key feature.

“Our team is obsessed with giving everyone in the world the instant ability to express themselves through music.

"Billions of people think music is not for them and that they are not talented enough, but we are here to change that and to help them experience the many benefits of being active and playing music,” said Jambl founder Gad Baruch Hinkis.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Gismart, grow our user base and have the resources to continue to develop Jambl as far as we know it can go.”

A growing portfolio

"Music-based video apps are putting a new spin on the social media industry and Jambl has all it takes to become the next favourite app for music maker,” said Gismart.

“It’s simple, engaging, and allows users to produce quality music and share it with the community in just a few clicks. We are happy to add the Jambl app to our portfolio of music-making apps and games, and help the team build and grow a fantastic product.”

Overall, Gismart’s library of apps and games - including Cool Goal!, Domino Smash, Cleon, Beat Maker Go, WeDrum and Music Zen - have received 500 million downloads.

The company has a primary focus on hyper-casual games, music entertainment and third-party publishing.

For more information on Jambl, visit https://jambl.app