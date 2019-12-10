The Very Big Indie Pitch returns to Pocket Gamer Connects London

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to 2020. And to kick things off in the new year, we have our Very Big Indie Pitch competition returning to Pocket Gamer Connects London!

Europe’s biggest mobile games industry conference heads back to London for two days of networking, conference talks, seminars, panels, pitching, matchmaking and showcases.

The Very Big Indie Pitch is a competition series which sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition for the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands of dollars. Developers bring their games and have five minutes to pitch their title on separate tables to expert judges, before moving onto the next table to do the same all over again until each developer has seen every judge.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London, developers can enter in both the pitches for mobile, and the PC Indie Pitch. Unlike in previous years, we’re opening up the PC Indie Pitch to even more developers, by inviting all console developers to enter their games for a chance to pitch at the show.

If you fancy yourself as a pitcher and you think your game has what it takes, then enter! If you’re planning to enter in the Very Big Indie Pitch for mobile, then find out more here. And if you’re a PC or a console games developer, then find out more here.

Not taking part in the competition? There are still ways for you to get involved at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020! Book your ticket now and receive access to all content, including partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

