Candy Crush ranks as the top mobile game US brand

When it comes to America’s top game brands, not much has changed over the past 20 years; Mario continues to rule the roost.

However, according to US consumer insights agency Interpret, mobile games have had a strong impact with Candy Crush sitting pretty at #2.

Indeed, Angry Birds - currently celebrating 10 years - also features in the top 10.

Yet when it comes to the games players are “fanatic” about, the scene changes with Call of Duty, Fortnite and GTA taking the top 3 positions.

Candy Crush is ranked #4 however; that’s higher than Minecraft or Mario.

You can see the full breakdown here.