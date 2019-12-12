Candy Crush ranks as the top mobile game US brand

When it comes to America’s top game brands, not much has changed over the past 20 years; Mario continues to rule the roost.
However, according to US consumer insights agency Interpret, mobile games have had a strong impact with Candy Crush sitting pretty at #2.
Indeed, Angry Birds - currently celebrating 10 years - also features in the top 10.
Yet when it comes to the games players are “fanatic” about, the scene changes with Call of Duty, Fortnite and GTA taking the top 3 positions.
Candy Crush is ranked #4 however; that’s higher than Minecraft or Mario.
You can see the full breakdown here.
