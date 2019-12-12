News

Candy Crush ranks as the top mobile game US brand

Candy Crush ranks as the top mobile game US brand
By , Contributing Editor

When it comes to America’s top game brands, not much has changed over the past 20 years; Mario continues to rule the roost.

However, according to US consumer insights agency Interpret, mobile games have had a strong impact with Candy Crush sitting pretty at #2.

Indeed, Angry Birds - currently celebrating 10 years - also features in the top 10.

Yet when it comes to the games players are “fanatic” about, the scene changes with Call of Duty, Fortnite and GTA taking the top 3 positions.

Candy Crush is ranked #4 however; that’s higher than Minecraft or Mario.

You can see the full breakdown here.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Feb 14th, 2019

AppLovin study reveals two-thirds of British people play mobile games

Data & Research Dec 8th, 2010

Handhelds in decline as smartphones snap up 44% of the portable gaming space

News Dec 11th, 2019

Angry Birds celebrates 10 years with PUBG crossover and K-Swiss footwear

Interview Dec 9th, 2019

Angry Birds’ unexpected decade-long success

News Nov 26th, 2019

Rovio launches anger-powered Angry Birds venting machine in Time Square

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies