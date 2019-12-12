My.Games' Big Deal Conference returns in April 2020

Russian firm My.Games will host the second annual The Big Deal Conference in Moscow at Mail.ru Group headquarters on April 11th 2020.

The conference is designed to further explore the games industry, ranging from development, marketing and investment to publishing.

Speakers from around the globe, across the Asian, US and European markets will be at the event to discuss the challenges found in each sector.

This year, companies such as Blizzard, iDreamSky, Google, Riot Games, Tencent, Unity Technologies and Ubisoft took part.

All-in-all, over 1,000 delegates were in attendance for the first The Big Deal Conference.

A great start

“We created The Big Deal to connect games industry professionals around the world, creating a space to share their experiences and best business practices,” said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

“The community’s feedback on our first conference was extremely positive, so we are delighted to bring back The Big Deal Conference again in 2020.”

Registration for the event will open in early 2020.