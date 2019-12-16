News

Find your funding with Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020!

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 20th and 21st for its biggest conference ever, including the popular matchmaking event Investor Connector.

This event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Want a one-on-one meeting with the right investor? Let us know how much funding you’re looking for using this form, as well as a little about your company vision, who’s on the team, what the business model is and what you would use the money for.

If you make it through the approval process, we’ll line you up an individual meeting with an investor. After that, it’s up to you.

Confirmed investors include:

  • Catalis Group
  • Finstock Capital
  • Garena
  • LVP
  • Niantic
  • PROfounders Capital
  • Remagine Ventures
  • Rooks Nest Ventures
  • Uken Games

If you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can sign up using this form!

Investor Connector is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.

About Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

As part of an international series of B2B events, Pocket Gamer Connects is Europe’s biggest mobile games industry event, with partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! All aspects of the games industry will be covered, from mobile trends to blockchain basics and game design in consoles, PC and XR.

Book your tickets now

Grab your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 to get access to Investor Connector and save up to $175 with our mid-term prices. Be quick; these discounts end at MIDNIGHT this Thursday, December 19th. Book now!


