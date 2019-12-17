Apple Arcade annual subscription launched at $49.99

Apple has launched an annual subscription for its premium mobile game service Apple Arcade.

As reported by iFun.de, a yearly subscription option has been rolled out to the App Store and is now available to purchase for $49.99. This is notably cheaper than the monthly $4.99 option, offering players 12 months for the price of 10.

The subscription prices carry across the same in the UK at £49.99 as well as Europe at €49.99. Those in Canada can sign up for CA$59.99 (approximately $45.55)

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Apple to clarify whether this deal is limited time or permanent.

Over 100 games

Apple Arcade launched in September giving users the chance to play exclusive games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with players able to switch devices and pick up where they previously left off.

A screenshot of the new Apple Arcade annual subscription in the UK store

After launching with 71 titles, the service has been expanding slowly over time, most recently passing the 100 game mark.

