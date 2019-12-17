News

Apple Arcade annual subscription launched at $49.99

Apple Arcade annual subscription launched at $49.99
By , Staff Writer

Apple has launched an annual subscription for its premium mobile game service Apple Arcade.

As reported by iFun.de, a yearly subscription option has been rolled out to the App Store and is now available to purchase for $49.99. This is notably cheaper than the monthly $4.99 option, offering players 12 months for the price of 10.

The subscription prices carry across the same in the UK at £49.99 as well as Europe at €49.99. Those in Canada can sign up for CA$59.99 (approximately $45.55)

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Apple to clarify whether this deal is limited time or permanent.

Over 100 games

Apple Arcade launched in September giving users the chance to play exclusive games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with players able to switch devices and pick up where they previously left off.

A screenshot of the new Apple Arcade annual subscription in the UK store

After launching with 71 titles, the service has been expanding slowly over time, most recently passing the 100 game mark.

We recently spoke to Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and Tim Gettys concerning their thoughts on Apple Arcade, among other topics.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Sep 10th, 2019

Apple Arcade launches September 19th at $4.99/month

News Aug 23rd, 2019

Apple Arcade subscription could be priced at $4.99 a month

News May 1st, 2019

Tim Cook: Apple Arcade a service “for players of all ages”

Comment & Opinion Apr 24th, 2019

Apple’s transformation into an entertainment streaming service: Is a virtual Blockbusters for mobile games really the future?

Comment & Opinion Apr 15th, 2019

Will Apple successfully capture the midcore gamer market with Apple Arcade?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies