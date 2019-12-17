Discover more about esports at Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy

Five weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Esports Academy - hear game makers, hardware vendors and esports teams give insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming.

January 21st

14:20 - We are kicking off the track with a session from Christopher Cataldi, the COO of Genvid Technologies. His talk is centred on interactive live streaming and the future of esports. Learn about various case studies and hints for developers for when they create new titles.

15:00 - Next, join ESL's CEO James Dean as he discusses furthering the esports eco-system through monetisation and physical space. If you're interested in learning about audience engagement and sustainable esports then this talk is for you.

16:00 - Interested in esports investments? Then you don't want to miss Spike Laurie's session, he is the head of business development at Prize Payments and the venture director at Hiro Capital. Laurie will speak about what investors are looking for in the esports sector, what start-ups should do to position themselves for success, and how to separate the signal from the noise in the current climate.

16:40 - Closing the track is a panel where we ask the question, are esports ready to mature? Spike Laurie joins the panel along with Edge chairman David Yarnton, ESP Gaming vice president David Lee, ENCE eSports co-founder and CEO Mika Kuusisto, and Nancy Basi, executive director of media and entertainment for Vancouver Economic Commission.

