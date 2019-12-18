Learn more about influencers at Pocket Gamer Connects London's Influencer Insight track

Five weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Influencer Insight - hear first-hand from top Twitchers, YouTubers and the marketing agencies that are changing the media world.

January 20th

14:10 - The track will be kicked off with keynote speaker Tim Lenardo, CEO & co-founder of Jetfuel. He will discuss influencer marketing and some of the troubles and best practices that come with it. This is a great talk to attend if you have a particular interest in Instagram.

14:50 - Next, a session by Imperia Online's marketing and business development manager Mario Vasilev. His talk will focus on influencer marketing in Eastern Europe - he will have the answers to questions such as: what is the current state of the market? Are influencers represented through agencies? What are the prices? He will also offer advice on working with influencers in the Eastern European market.

15:10 - Want to connect with your gamers on social media? Then you don't want to miss 9GAG's global brand partnership manager Bonnie Wong's session. She will give tips on forming a games community through social media - showcases include PUBG Mobile and PUBG esports.

15:30 - Closing the track is a panel centred on the best practices to work with influencers while maintaining your brand authenticity. Steel Media's own Danielle Partis - InfluencerUpdate.biz's editor - features, joined by Nitro Games community manager Maria Manula.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects London here.