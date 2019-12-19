Save up to $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - ENDS TODAY!

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 20th and 21st, and time is running out to save up to $175 on the UK's biggest B2B event for the games industry.
And this is your last chance to save on the price of tickets with our Mid-Term offer! Tickets are set to revert to full price at midnight TONIGHT!
3 Events - 2 Days - 1 Ticket
- 2,500 industry professionals
- From C-level executives to indies and students
- 50+ countries
- 2 days
- 25 conference tracks
- 310 expert speakers
- 90+ hours of content
- Big Screen Gaming
- Blockchain Gamer LIVE!
- Free online meeting scheduler
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- Very Big Indie Pitch
- PC Indie Pitch
- Global Connects Party
Ends today - save up to $175
Don’t miss out on the chance to save up to $175 on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020. Book your tickets now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?