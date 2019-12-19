Learn more about the Live Ops Landscape in our track at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Five weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Live Ops Landscape - a track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach in Live Ops, the core of the mobile games world.

January 20th

14:20 - The track will kick off with a session on bringing a desktop subscription model to moble. Join Jagex senior director of marketing Ben Clarke as he discusses the early access programme on Google Play and the benefits of a pre-order campaign on the App Store. Learn the differences and similarities between UA funnel on mobile and desktop.

14:40 - Next, Microsoft's PlayFab Engagement Manager Mark Val gives a talk on live services boosting multiplayer games. If you want to learn how lives services impact game design then this session is for you.

15:40 - The third session is by Hutch Games games analyst Iosephina Austen, who will discuss data-informed live ops events. Learn about challenges developers face, and how live operations through data analytics is a great way to maximise your game's enjoyability.

16:00 - Are you a fan of EVE Online? If so, you will not want to miss CCP's CEO Hilmar Pétursson session on bringing the EVE universe to mobile devices. Primarily, Pétursson will talk about challenges in bringing EVE gameplay to iOS and Android.

16:20 - Join Hyper Hippo Entertainment CEO Sam Fisher for a session focused on how the company's live ops operations maintain its success in different cultures and locales.

16:40 - The first of two panels will focus on "idle" worship. Industry experts will talk about conquering the market and how to master monetisation. East Side Games CEO and co-founder Josh Nilson and Kongregate's chief business officer Josh Larson sit on the panel. They are joined by Homa Games vice president of business development Olivier Le Bas and Nathaniel Barker, the director of business development at Kolibri Games.

17:10 - Closing out the track is our second panel, with a talking point of how to keep your community happy. F2P product, live ops and monetisation consultant for GamesConsulting.net Nick Murray joins the panel alongside ChilliConnect CEO Paul Farley, MAG Interactive QA coordinator and customer support manager Chris Peters, LDRLYGames live ops lead Jean-Guy Niquet, and Digital Legends Entertainment CEO and founder Xavier Carrillo Costa.

