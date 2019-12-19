The Game Awards 2019 draws in over 45 million viewers

Geoff Keighley has revealed that his Game Awards 2019 drew in 45.2 million viewers across its four-hour runtime.

The host/producer of the show stated in a tweet that this is a 73 per cent increase on 2018's awards show. Niko Partner's senior analyst Daniel Ahmad added in another tweet (below) that 2018's views came to 26.2 million.

When the awards began in 2014, the show garnered 1.9 million live streams, while the following year saw an increase of 400,000 views. However, the first substantial jump in numbers occurred in 2017, when the number of live streams hit 11.5 million.

The Awards also saw audience members log 15.5 million votes, a 50 per cent increase on last year's show.

We have a winner

At The Game Awards 2019, Call of Duty Mobile took home the accolade for Best Mobile Game. Various Nintendo Switch games also claimed victory, including Luigi's Mansion 3, which took home the Best Family Game award.

Meanwhile, Fire Emblem: Three Houses managed to snap up two awards - Best Strategy Game and the Players Voice award. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounded off the company's successes, winning the award for Best Fighting Game.