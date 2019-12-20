News

Gameloft puts the pedal to the metal with new racer Overdrive City

Gameloft puts the pedal to the metal with new racer Overdrive City
By , Staff Writer

Gameloft has revealed a new racing and car building mobile title named Overdrive City.

The French publisher claims the game is designed for players that love to "celebrate car culture". Players will build a city from the ground up before manufacturing, servicing, and trading cars with friends from around the world.

Drivers will be able to collect, upgrade, and customise over 50 cars from top brands including Ford, Porsche, BMW, and more. Following this, players can face off against rivals in a career mode to earn the right to become race champion.

Each city can also feature automotive showrooms, custom racetrack roadways, and other car memorabilia.

Fresh take

"With Overdrive City, we wanted to provide a fresh take on the classic city-building genre and delight car lovers in an original and innovative way," said Gameloft VP of creation Thomas Aurick.

"Gameloft has longstanding relationships with the most prestigious car manufacturing brands, and we are thrilled to leverage those to craft a unique car game that spans genres and audiences."

Those interested in pre-registering for Overdrive City on Android can sign up here. Overdrive City is currently in beta and will launch on iOS and Android in early 2020.

Gameloft recently rolled out a limited-time event that will see content from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appear in Disney Magic Kingdoms. It also has another title in soft launch, called Disney Getaway Blast, set to launch in 2020.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 31st, 2019

LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

News Dec 18th, 2019

Disney Magic Kingdoms calls on the force with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update

News Dec 13th, 2019

Update: Gameloft delays Disney Getaway Blast until 2020

News Dec 12th, 2019

Gameloft teams up with Blacknut for new cloud gaming service

Job News Dec 6th, 2019

Update: Gameloft confirms UK studio closure and Brisbane branch layoffs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies