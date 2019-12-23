Learn how to grow your mobile games at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just over four weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, sponsored by Facebook Audience Network - your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

January 20th

9:20 - Kicking off the track is a Superstar Session with Facebook Audience Network Director, EMEA Publisher Solutions, Steve Webb, who'll be exploring the ways casual and hypercasual games can increase their revenue while balancing gameplay by using the right ads at the right times.

9:40 - Next, Thomas Krieberbegg, CEO and co-founder of App Radar, will discuss how to get the most out of app store optimisation and Apple Search Ads to build a sustainable UA strategy.

10:00 - Avid.ly's Melinda Kang, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development, Mobile Publishing, takes the stage to discuss the new publishing model, "Light Publishing", and how it could help grow your game to new heights.

10:40 - What can history teach us about the future? Marc Bearman Head of Business Development, EMEA at MoPub will be discussing just that in his session, looking at mobile's past to drive future business successes.

11:20 - Creadits co-founder Nick Gibbons joins us to talk about getting past the "creative black box".

11:40 - Rounding out the track, Albert Custodio Martinez, Project Lead Mobile at Square Enix, stops by to talk about the publisher's approach to working with developers to create a win/win relationship for both sides.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects London here.