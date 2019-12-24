Learn more about monetisation at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Just four weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser - make the most of mobile advertising, IAPS and other monetisation opportunities in our new focused track.

January 21st

9:50 - The track will start with a superstar session. Join GameRefinery's head of analysis Joel Julkunen for his talk on how to build a UA strategy around affinity with contextual ad targeting, and why contextual data is the future of mobile UA.

10:10 - Ready for a speed panel? Join Chartboost CSO Pepe Agell to take a look at ad monetisation strategies for 2020.

10:30 - Next, Multiscription founder Teis Anker Mikkelsen discusses building relationships in the new era of monetisation. Learn how subscriptions have come a prevalent model for mobile.

11:20 - Learn how to create a profitable mobile game. Join Wappier's vice president of global business development Ted Verani for a talk going beyond economic game design - increasing profit through intelligent revenue optimisation.

11:40 - Want to better understand how ads fit into your monetisation strategy? Then join Vungle's global head of programmatic Michael Deignan as he discusses the benefits of opening up your inventory to a non-gaming demand. He will also give advice on how to maximise CPM through programmatic.

12:10 - The last session is being held by PubNative co-founder and CEO Ionut Ciobotaru. He will talk about building a successful ad monetisation strategy: what can mobile gaming hope to learn from other verticles?

12:30 - Closing the track is a panel all about choosing the right monetisation mix for your game. Industry experts BD and strategy consultant Kirstin Bosc, Starberry CEO and co-founder Antti Hattara and Rovio head of studio Michail Katkoff join the panel.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

