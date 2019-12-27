Learn more about funding in our Show Me The Money track at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Just four weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Show Me The Money - Get the practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

January 21st

10:00 - Kicking off the track is a superstar session with Martin Macmillan, the CEO and co-founder of Pollen VC, with a talk entitled: Ready to scale? What to focus on before pushing the button. There will be a key focus on planning UA and retention on monetisation of the game.

10:40 - The first of several panels is centred on VC in games and the latest trends in investment. Five industry experts sit on the panel, including Crossover technologies managing director Eric Goldberg, London Venture Partners general partner David Gardner, and Bitkraft Esports Ventures founder Malte Barth. They are joined by Sumo Group director Ian Livingstone CBE and Northzone partner Paul Murphy.

11:10 - Our second panel looks at how to raise funding from investors. CVCapital managing director of digital entertainment Jim Ying and Play Ventures founding partner Harri Manninen sit on the panel. They are joined by FunPlus executive vice president Shanti Bergel, Drake Star Partners partner Michael Metzger and Makers Fund partner Michael Cheung.

11:40 - Next, join Agnitio Capital founder and managing director Shum Singh and Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung. They will will discuss how to deal with Chinese investors.

12:00 - Back to the panels, the next one is focused on the "perfect portfolio". Industry experts Vectr Ventures vice president of product and development Tony Zander and Maple Media founder and CEO Michael Ritter take to the stage. Our other experts include Asmodee executive vice president for business development David Chang, Tencent's director for international partnerships Diana Moldavsky and finally, PROfounders Captial co-founder and partner Sean Seton-Rogers.

12:30 - Closing out the track is our final panel - consolidation. Fenwick and West general partner Mark Stevens, Jam City director for corporate development John Peterson and Wargaming chief corporate development officer Sean Lee will be on stage. Also joining the panel are Supercell developer relations and strategic finance Jaakko Harlas, Stillfront Group COO Alexis Bonte and MTGx partner Christopher Bergstresser.

