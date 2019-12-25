Happy Holidays from the PGBiz team!

The year has come to an end, as it always does, so it's time for the PocketGamer.biz crew to get into our favourite pyjamas, open up presents, and have a big long rest before we come back in 2020 stronger than ever.

But don't worry, dear readers. If you're still looking for our usual brand of wonderful business insights and trends, we'll have you covered over the holiday break, even if we aren't here to share it with you.

Keep an eye on our 2019 in Review tag for new interviews with industry experts every weekday, and be sure to check the front page for a look back at the news that delighted our readers over the last year.

And if you've been good this year, you might even get the chance to see our most read stories of the entire decade. Wouldn't that be a treat?

There's plenty to be excited for when we return in January too, not least our much anticipated Pocket Gamer Connects event in London. Tickets are still available - why not treat yourself?

But for now, there is chocolate to be eaten and terrible movies to be watched. So from all of us here at PocketGamer.biz, we wish you a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a happy new year!