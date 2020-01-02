News

CD Projekt and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski settle differences

CD Projekt and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski settle differences
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Polish games company CD Projekt has said that it has "solidified" its relationship with the author of The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski.

In a post on the firm's investor relations page, CD Projekt said that the duo has signed an agreement outlining how they will work together moving forward, as well as what both parties want and need from the relationship.

This is likely in reference to Sapkowski's demand for royalties from The Witcher games franchise at the end of 2018 after the author took a smaller upfront payment instead of a slice of the profits.

Furthermore, CD Projekt now has "new rights" regarding The Witcher IP - though what these are isn't stated - in addition to retaining the IP for video games, tabletop games, comics and merchandise.

Get the full story on PCGamesInsider.biz


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Nov 27th, 2019

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch

News Sep 25th, 2019

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has 100 people development team

News Mar 27th, 2019

CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019

Interview May 21st, 2019

Jobs in Games: CD Projekt Red’s Hollie Bennett on going from midwife to head of communications

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies