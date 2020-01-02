CD Projekt and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski settle differences

Polish games company CD Projekt has said that it has "solidified" its relationship with the author of The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski.

In a post on the firm's investor relations page, CD Projekt said that the duo has signed an agreement outlining how they will work together moving forward, as well as what both parties want and need from the relationship.

This is likely in reference to Sapkowski's demand for royalties from The Witcher games franchise at the end of 2018 after the author took a smaller upfront payment instead of a slice of the profits.

Furthermore, CD Projekt now has "new rights" regarding The Witcher IP - though what these are isn't stated - in addition to retaining the IP for video games, tabletop games, comics and merchandise.

