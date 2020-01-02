News

Mobile games spending reached $210 million this Christmas, increasing by 8% year-on-year

Mobile games spending reached $210 million this Christmas, increasing by 8% year-on-year
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games spending reached $210 million on Christmas, showing an eight per cent increase year-on-year.

That's according to Sensor Tower, which confirmed that worldwide spending across the App Store and Google Play topped $277 million on December 25th, representing growth of 11.3 per cent year-on-year. Previously, both stores accumulated $249 million from user spending last Christmas.

Tencent's PUBG Mobile placed first for spending with $8.5 million, up 431 per cent year-on-year from $1.6 million.

$5.1 billion in December

All revenue generated on mobile in December 2019 peaked at $5.1 billion globally, with five per cent of total revenue originating on Christmas Day. This was a rise of eight per cent from the $4.7 billion spent in December 2018

Outside of games, Tinder became the highest-grossing non-game app for overall spending on Christmas with a gross revenue of approximately $2.1 million globally.

PUBG Mobile cleared $1.5 billion in lifetime revenues in early December, with $1.3 billion of that total coming from 2019 alone.

Over the Christmas period, PocketGamer.biz picked its 21 most anticipated mobile games of 2020, including the likes of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Apex Legends Mobile and more.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Sep 20th, 2018

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile glides past the $75m mark in revenue despite China roadblocks

2 as News Aug 14th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has made $50 million in revenue

News Jul 25th, 2018

PUBG Mobile hits $30m in revenue in four months

as News Mar 29th, 2018

NetEase’s Knives Out pulled in more than 50 million monthly active users in January

1 News Nov 11th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile racks up almost $60 million in launch month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies