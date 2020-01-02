Mobile games spending reached $210 million this Christmas, increasing by 8% year-on-year

Mobile games spending reached $210 million on Christmas, showing an eight per cent increase year-on-year.

That's according to Sensor Tower, which confirmed that worldwide spending across the App Store and Google Play topped $277 million on December 25th, representing growth of 11.3 per cent year-on-year. Previously, both stores accumulated $249 million from user spending last Christmas.

Tencent's PUBG Mobile placed first for spending with $8.5 million, up 431 per cent year-on-year from $1.6 million.

$5.1 billion in December

All revenue generated on mobile in December 2019 peaked at $5.1 billion globally, with five per cent of total revenue originating on Christmas Day. This was a rise of eight per cent from the $4.7 billion spent in December 2018

Outside of games, Tinder became the highest-grossing non-game app for overall spending on Christmas with a gross revenue of approximately $2.1 million globally.

PUBG Mobile cleared $1.5 billion in lifetime revenues in early December, with $1.3 billion of that total coming from 2019 alone.

