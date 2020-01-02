News

Untitled Goose Game scares up over one million sales

By , Staff Writer

Australian indie developer House House's puzzle-stealth title Untitled Goose Game has shifted one million copies.

Taking to Twitter (below), Cabel Sasser, co-founder of the game's publisher Panic, revealed that the game hit the impressive milestone just three months after launch.

"It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold," said Sasser.

"From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame."

The game was released for Nintendo Switch and PC on September 20th 2019, and has received many positive reviews since launch.

A honking great game

At the Australian Game Developer Awards 2019, Untitled Goose Game picked up two accolades - Best Sound Design Game of the Year.

During the awards, PocketGamer.biz caught up with House House developer Nico Disseldorp.

"The reception to the game has been fantastic," Disseldorp told PocketGamer.biz.

"People have really liked it. It’s just a very strange thing to realise that this that has been ours for so long is being appreciated by so many people."


