Applications close THIS FRIDAY for Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 20th and 21st for its biggest conference ever, and with it, the popular matchmaking event Investor Connector.

This event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

And time is running out to sign up! Get your application in before THIS FRIDAY, January 10th!

Want a one-on-one meeting with the right investor? All you have to do is let us know how much funding you’re looking for using this form, as well as a little about your company vision, who’s on the team, what the business model is and what you would use the money for.

If you make it through the approval process, we’ll line you up a meeting with an investor. What happens after is all up to you!

Confirmed investors include:

Catalis Group

Finstock Capital

Garena

LVP

Niantic

PROfounders Capital

Remagine Ventures

Rooks Nest Ventures

Uken Games

If you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can sign up using this form!

Please note that the Investor Connector is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.

About Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Part of an international series of B2B events, Pocket Gamer Connects is Europe’s biggest mobile games industry event, and the first big conference to kick off the new year. It is joined by partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! All aspects of the games industry will be covered, from mobile trends to blockchain basics and game design in PC, consoles and XR.

Book your place now

If you want to take part in the Investor Connector, make sure you sign up now, as applications close THIS Friday.

Investor Connector is only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects London, so make sure you get your ticket and book now!