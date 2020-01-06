Developers: Meet the Pocket Gamer editorial team at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020's Journalist Bar!

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 is less than two weeks away, and we know that those of you who’ve got your tickets are already planning out things to do while you’re there.

(If you don’t have a ticket, you can still get one right now!)

Well, if you’re a developer and want to chat to our team of world-class journalists, then you’d be wise to sign yourself up for an appointment at our fantastic Journalist Bar!

A staple for the last couple of years, the Journalist Bar allows you wonderful game makers to have 15 minutes of uninterrupted time to show off your amazing games to the Pocket Gamer editorial team, as well as making valuable contacts with some fine folks in the games media.

All you need to do is sign up through this Google Form, giving us some info about your game and a timeslot that would suit you.

Time, gentleman, please

Don’t see a time that works for you? Don’t worry - while there are scheduled appointments in the morning, you can swing by the Bar at any time in the afternoon, and if one of the team is free, they’ll be more than happy to have a chat about your latest creation.

Keep an eye out for the Journalist Bar while you're exploring PGC London 2020

We can’t guarantee any coverage from your meeting, but sometimes just getting in front of the press is useful for some face-to-face feedback, and having made the connection can be very fruitful if you have more news further down the line.

And, though it perhaps goes without saying, you do need to have a ticket for PGC London 2020 if you want to visit the Journalist Bar. Haven’t got a ticket yet? You can pick one up right here.

So if you’re a developer of any size - one-person team, small indie, or even a big-hitter in the industry - be sure to sign up for the Journalist Bar to guarantee a meet with the Pocket Gamer editorial team.