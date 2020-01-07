News

Get a headstart on Pocket Gamer Connects London with the Badge Pick Up Party!

By , Special Features Editor

Like parties but don’t like queues? Then our Badge Pick Up Party, made possible by our chums at Triple Dragon Limited & APPTUTTi, is the place for you.

Swing by, grab your badge for Pocket Gamer Connects London including access to Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!, plus have a drink and some good times in the company of industry friends, new and old.

It’s a jolly way to kick off the Pocket Gamer Connects experience and you get to skip registration queues on Monday morning and wander straight in. What could possibly be better?

Venue: Sink Pong, 2 Paul Street, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 4JH

Time: 6pm - 11pm (badge pickup 6pm to 8:30pm)

Please note that this event is only for attendees who have registered for Pocket Gamer Connects London. With all that being said…

Book your tickets now!

Don’t have your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London? Don’t worry, there’s still time to register your ticket if you book now!

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

