PUBG Mobile fires to top of worldwide mobile revenue for December 2019

By , Staff Writer

Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing mobile game for global revenue in December 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

The free-to-play shooter accumulated $148 million, showing an increase of four times when compared to December 2018. China represented the largest amount of spending at 59 per cent with the US following at 10 per cent and Japan at six per cent.

Honor of Kings from Tencent claimed second, earning an estimated $139 million from worldwide revenue. Close to 94 per cent of that figure was originated from China, with Thailand ranking in second spot much further down the line at two per cent.

Supercell's strategy title Clash of Clans placed third, while King's Candy Crush Saga and Roblox from Roblox Corporation came in at fourth and fifth respectively.

Lineage IP strong

Launching at the end of November, NCSOFT's Lineage 2M made a strong start by breaking into the top 10 at $59 million in revenue. It's worth noting that the game is only available in South Korea at this time.

Interestingly, Roblox achieved its highest month since release at $71 million in gross revenue from 12 million installs. This represented an increase of 48 per cent month-over-month and 94 per cent year-over-year.

In November, Roblox surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue on mobile devices. The game creation system has been downloaded 290 million times across both the App Store and Google Play.

Mobile games spending reached $210 million on Christmas day, with PUBG Mobile ranking first for spending with $8.5 million, up 431 per cent year-on-year from $1.6 million.

