Hypercasual specialist SayGames sees a 453% rise in downloads over 12 months

By , Staff Writer

Hypercasual specialist SayGames ranked first for downloads across mobile game focused publishers in December 2019.

According to Sensor Tower data, the Minsk-based publisher top the group with approximately 134 million installs in December 2019, rising by an impressive 453 per cent year-over-year from December 2018.

Interestingly, the most downloaded hypercasual game for October 2019 was SayGames' Sand Balls, receiving 29 million downloads for the month.

Facebook and Google

Outside of mobile game developers, Facebook ranked first for installs accumulating over 306 million, representing a nine per cent increase year-on-year. Following this was Google, which brought in over 257 million downloads, growing 12 per cent from December 2018.

Technology firm ByteDance and mobile marketing platform AppLovin then placed fourth and fifth respectively for overall downloads.

Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing mobile game for global revenue in December 2019, generating close to $148 million from player spending.

Azerion's Patrik Wilkens recently discussed with us about the emergence of the hypercasual genre ahead of his appearance at this year's Pocket Gamer Connects London.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

