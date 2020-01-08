Shadowgun War Games storms to one million pre-registrations

Madfinger Games' upcoming multiplayer mobile shooter Shadowgun War Games has stormed to one million pre-registrations.

The developer confirmed the milestone, stating that the figure puts the game in a "strong position" ahead of its early 2020 release.

In December the title reached the 500,000 pre-registration mark, which has now more than doubled in less than a month.

Sensational

"One million is a magic number for us," said Madfinger Games CEO Marek Rabas.

"The response we've had to pre-registration has been sensational since it launched in mid-November. It makes all the hard work worth it, and the players are going to lose their minds when they get to play the full version!"

Those still interested in Shadowgun War Games can pre-register right here.

We recently spoke to Rabas about why he's happy to compete with Call of Duty: Mobile, as well as how the studio accumulated 250 million downloads.