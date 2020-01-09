News

Apple App Store revenue soars to new record of $386 million in one day

Apple App Store revenue soars to new record of $386 million in one day
By , Staff Writer

Apple's App Store has reached a new record for revenue earned within 24 hours, accumulating $386 million on New Year's Day 2020.

The data was brought forward by Apple itself, confirming that the new record was an increase of 20 per cent over the previous single day.

Alongside this, between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, a record $1.42 billion was spent across the App Store, representing a 16 per cent rise over the same period in 2018.

Apple's share price grew by 2.4 per cent following the record revenue announcement, closing at a new high for the tech firm on January 8th, 2020.

Biggest year

"2019 was the biggest year for services in Apple's history," said Apple senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue.

"We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security. We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world's best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers."

Alongside this, Apple News managed to attract over 100 million monthly active users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Since its launch in September, Apple Arcade has been a huge success for the company with one analyst predicting that service will reach 12 million subscribers by the end of 2020.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Mobile Mavens May 31st, 2019

Does Apple and Google's 70/30 revenue share model work for indies?

News May 14th, 2019

US Supreme Court declares Apple can face monopoly lawsuits

News Jan 4th, 2019

App Store users forked out $1.5 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day

3 Comment & Opinion Dec 14th, 2018

Why the 70:30 App Store revenue split is doomed

3 Mobile Mavens Aug 10th, 2018

Is it time for the App Store and Google Play to ditch the 70/30 revenue split?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies