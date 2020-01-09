Nintendo Switch surpasses 3.3 million units in France

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 3.3 million sales in France, less than three years after launch.

As reported by French newspaper Le Figaro (translated via Daniel Ahmad), residents in the European country picked up 1.25 million units in 2019, taking the number over the three million mark. This figure was up from 2018 where the device shipped 1.1 million.

Pokemon Sword and Shield was named the best-selling title in the country for 2019, with 650,000 copies sold.

Ring Fit success

Other notable numbers released include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, selling 502,000 units in the year. Luigi's Mansion 3 and Ring Fit Adventure both performed well across the same period too, shifting 392,000 and 120,000 respectively.

The fitness action game that features the Ring-con accessory exceeded expectations, as 10 to 15 per cent more stock was requested to meet demand.

Globally, Pokemon Sword and Shield sold six million copies in its first week of release, making it Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game yet.

Next to this, the Nintendo Switch recently pushed passed 45.92 million units sold worldwide, meaning the console has now overtaken the Xbox One.