News

Track and Build competition offering indie game studios professional soundtrack by duo Koven

Track and Build competition offering indie game studios professional soundtrack by duo Koven
By , Staff Writer

Jägermeister's Track and Build competition has returned for a second year to offer indie game studios the chance to have their soundtrack produced by bass duo Koven.

The initiative - which debuted last year - is searching for indie developers who are looking to launch a video game in 2020. The winning studio will be revealed at the beginning of March.

Based in London, Koven is best known in the games industry for creating the 'My Love' track for Psyonix's Rocket League.

Last year Cold Beam Games' Beat Hazard 2 was victorious, with "You Know" by electronic artist ROY winning the opportunity to appear in-game. It appears that this year, Koven will be creating an original soundtrack for the game instead of working with an existing track.

"Strong history"

"We're really excited to be bringing back Track and Build for 2020", said Jägermeister music manager Tom Carson.

"At Jägermeister we have a strong history of supporting emerging talent within the music industry and we want to do the same across the games industry. The first Track and Build initiative proved that we can bring the worlds of music and games closer together – we look forward to doing it again in 2020."

Koven added: "We have a fondness for the video games scene and we're delighted to be working with Jägermeister again for the next instalment of the Track and Build initiative. We're looking forward to seeing the great games submitted - and to working with the winning team!"

Those interested in entering the competition can submit their entries to entries@jaegermeister.co.uk containing an overview of their game, demo trailer, and any other assets worth including. All entries must be submitted by February 17th, 2020.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as News Jun 12th, 2019

Win FREE space at the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

as News May 3rd, 2019

Win FREE expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

News Apr 3rd, 2019

Win Indie Showcase space at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

News Jul 31st, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Indie Showcase giveaway ends tonight

News Jul 20th, 2018

Q&A: How you could win expo space at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies