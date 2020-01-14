News

Learn all about acquiring, retaining, and monetising users at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

By , Editor

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is the Acquire, Retain, Monetise track - an opportunity to learn some key insights into every aspect of the user experience.

January 20th

16:20 - The session kicks off with Ogury head of business development EMEA Romain Escaich talking about attracting premium brand ads to your game, offering five takeaways from his five years of experience.

16:40 - OpenBack co-founder and CEO David Shackleton then takes the stage to talk about privacy and engagement, offering advice on how to make sure you're COPPA and GDPR-K compliant while also bigging up the benefits of edge computing.

17:00 - Rounding off this shorter session, business and marketing consultant Josh Curtis will be looking at some monetisation trends and tips for 2020 so you can be ahead of the curve before the year has even properly started.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects London here.


