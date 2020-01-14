Women in Gaming Breakfast @ PGC London returns for a second year in 2020

A group of attendees at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020have organised an informal breakfast for women in the games industry for the second year running.

The Women in Gaming Breakfast @ PGC London will take place on Tuesday 21st, the second day of PGC London 2020. It will be hosted by Dirty Bit VP of business and marketing Anette Ståløy, Miniclip senior commercial associate Jayvian Hong, and Medal.tv chief commercial officer Aurora Klæboe Berg.

The breakfast will be held at Bad Egg, a few minutes walk from the main PGC venue. Guests are invited to show up between 8:30am and 10:30am for an informal breakfast and a chance to connect with other women in the industry.

Rise and shine

"These informal breakfast events have turned out to be a great way to meet other women working in the industry, both existing and new connections," said Ståløy.

"Personally I also think that it's a great and fun way to start a busy day in a very casual setting, where there is no programme and where everyone just wants to talk to and get to know each other."

Any women wishing to attend the breakfast event must register in advance as there are only 50 places available and they are expected to fill up fast. More details on the breakfast can be found on its event page.