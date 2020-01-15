Pocket Gamer Connects London is NEXT WEEK!

Next week, Pocket Gamer Connects makes its return to London for our biggest conference yet - and we can hardly wait!

On January 20th and 21st, 2,500 attendees will flow through the doors of central London venue The Brewery for two days of nonstop networking, insightful seminars, talks, panels, keynotes, exciting pitching competitions, showcases, matchmaking events and parties.

Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects, partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! make their first appearances in London.

A comprehensive conference schedule

Pocket Gamer Connects London isn’t just the UK’s biggest games industry event, it’s Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B event - and now it’s even bigger and better than ever!

Over the course of the two days and three events, there are 310 speakers and 26 conference tracks bringing you cutting edge content from every corner of the industry.

Within Pocket Gamer Connects alone, 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the mobile games industry will deliver their incredible analysis, thoughts, experiences and advice on 16 jam-packed conference tracks.

And while Pocket Gamer events are typically mobile focused, the two new partner events share the love with PC, console, VR, AR and blockchain gaming.

Big Screen Gaming is an extension of the PC Connects you’ve seen at previous events, and covers all aspects of the PC, console and XR gaming sphere. You’ll find 60 speakers sharing their knowledge over six tracks.

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! is the successor to Blockchain Gamer Connects, bringing a further four conference tracks and 30 speakers from the forefront of this exciting new sector covering everything from blockchain basics and game design know-how to the latest trends and future forecasts.

Incredible networking opportunities

2,500 attendees is a huge networking prospect, so we make it easy to find that essential contact with free access to our online meeting scheduler!

You’ll also find a whole host of fringe events, such as Publisher SpeedMatch, which pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed dating type style meetings. Or if you’re a developer seeking funding for your game or project, Investor Connector offers one-on-one meetings for games business and individuals, with active investors.

Making another welcome return to London are the Very Big Indie Pitch competitions; this time with a twist! There are two seperate pitches for mobile entrants, or PC and console.

What happens when you take a talented industry speaker, get them to talk about a topic of their choice but restrict them to 20 slides in a little under seven minutes? You get the madness of the Pocket Gamer 2020 Sessions, a brilliantly to-the-point presentation event to finish off the first day of Pocket Gamer Connects London.

And to round off a busy day of conferencing, why not head to our Global Connects Party? Sponsored by Persona.ly and Fingersoft, you can keep the networking going until late while enjoying drinks and, for this year, table tennis! Come and create some memories that will last a lifetime with us!

But why wait for the main event itself? Before the doors open on Monday January 20th, you can get a headstart on everyone else by attending Sunday’s Badge Pick Up Party! Sponsored by our chums at Triple Dragon and APPTUTTi, you can grab your badge on the 19th, all while enjoying a drink with industry friends, new and old!

Book your tickets now

Although Pocket Gamer Connects London is just under a week away, there’s still time to book your tickets. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity and book now!