Develop:Brighton 2020 opens up to speaker submissions

Develop:Brighton has opened up speaker submissions for the 2020 edition of its annual conference.

Held once again at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on July 14th-16th, the conference sees developers from across the UK and around the world gathering to share ideas and insights.

This year, Develop:Brighton is keen to hear from developers sharing expertise on subscription services like Apple Arcade, monetising games, and developing relationships with influencers, among other topics.

A diverse programme

"Every year we strive to deliver a diverse programme of sessions and roundtables covering interesting and insightful topics important to the video game industry," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"This year will be no different, and as ever we'll be looking to host unique and thought-provoking talks presented by developers from small indies to AAA studios. My advice to anyone thinking of submitting would be to make it clear who your target audience is and what they'll get out of your talk. Good luck!"

Those interested in submitting a talk to the conference can find out more on the Develop:Brighton website.