News

Develop:Brighton 2020 opens up to speaker submissions

Develop:Brighton 2020 opens up to speaker submissions
By , Editor

Develop:Brighton has opened up speaker submissions for the 2020 edition of its annual conference.

Held once again at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on July 14th-16th, the conference sees developers from across the UK and around the world gathering to share ideas and insights.

This year, Develop:Brighton is keen to hear from developers sharing expertise on subscription services like Apple Arcade, monetising games, and developing relationships with influencers, among other topics.

A diverse programme

"Every year we strive to deliver a diverse programme of sessions and roundtables covering interesting and insightful topics important to the video game industry," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"This year will be no different, and as ever we'll be looking to host unique and thought-provoking talks presented by developers from small indies to AAA studios. My advice to anyone thinking of submitting would be to make it clear who your target audience is and what they'll get out of your talk. Good luck!"

Those interested in submitting a talk to the conference can find out more on the Develop:Brighton website.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

Feature Jul 4th, 2019

Mobile game dev sessions to attend at Develop: Brighton 2019

News Jul 19th, 2018

Develop:Brighton 2018 breaks attendance record with 2,369 visitors over three days

News May 1st, 2018

Develop:Brighton opens submissions for Indie Showcase

News Mar 27th, 2018

Vlambeer and Mag Interactive set to speak at Develop: Brighton 2018

News Feb 13th, 2018

Develop:Brighton extends all tracks across three days

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies